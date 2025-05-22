Alejandro Garnacho Expresses Unhappiness With Ruben Amorim’s Decision In UEL Final

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho, has cast doubt on his future at the club by openly questioning manager Ruben Amorim’s decision to limit his playing time in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

The match, which saw Tottenham secure a 1-0 victory thanks to Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal, also marked a bitter moment for United, as it left them without European football for the upcoming season, breaking a tradition of continental competition for the club.

Garnacho, 20, who had been a key player throughout the tournament, found himself on the bench in the crucial match held in Bilbao.

He was only brought on as a substitute 19 minutes from the end of normal time, coming on for Mason Mount, who had started in his place.

After the game, Garnacho expressed frustration over his limited role during the final, stating, “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.”

His cryptic remarks suggest that the outcome of this match will weigh heavily on his future decisions, as he indicated, “The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Six hours before the match, Garnacho had posted an image on his social media, showcasing his celebrations in previous games, which drew attention to his disappointment upon learning he would not be starting.

His brother, Roberto Garnacho, took to his own Instagram in support, stating that Alejandro had been “thrown under the bus,” emphasizing the winger’s contributions throughout the tournament, including scoring two goals in the last two Europa League games.

The post from Roberto came following Amorim’s post-match analysis, which included a reference to a missed opportunity by Garnacho in the semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

When pressed about whether he should have introduced Garnacho earlier into the final, Amorim defended his decision by highlighting the performances of other players and mentioning Garnacho’s earlier miss.

The coach said, “How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players, like Mason Mount, came in against Bilbao and changed the game.”

This is not the first time Garnacho has faced scrutiny regarding his commitment and form. Last season, he publicly apologized to then-manager Erik ten Hag after ‘liking’ social media posts that criticized the Dutchman following a Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Furthermore, he was dropped for a match against Manchester City in December, with Amorim citing concerns about “training performances, game performances, and engagement with team-mates.”

In February, the manager revealed that Garnacho had also apologized to the squad for walking down the tunnel prematurely after being substituted in a game against Ipswich.