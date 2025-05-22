2027: ‘We Are Not Giving Him Notice Of Impeachment’ – Akpabio, Abass Endorse Tinubu

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, have publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Akpabio led a delegation of National Assembly leadership to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja, where they formally backed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

In his speech, Akpabio emphasised that if President Tinubu had not performed well during his first term, lawmakers would have taken steps such as issuing an impeachment notice.

“If this President has done well, is it us that will say so? If he has not done well, is it not us that will give him notice of impeachment? We are not giving him notice of impeachment. In 2023, it was difficult for you but in 2027, I see everything turning around,” Akpabio remarked.

He continued, “Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, it is time for us to reward you by sending you back to the presidency for a second term in office.”

Akpabio moved the motion for President Tinubu to return as the APC’s flag bearer in 2027, and he called for Tinubu to run unopposed.

“I move therefore as the Senate President that Mr. President return as flag bearer of the APC unopposed and as the next president for a second term come 2027,” he declared.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas fully supported Akpabio’s motion, speaking on behalf of the entire National Assembly.

“I stand on behalf of the whole 109 senators, 360 members, and the whole 36 speakers and their members to second this very important motion moved by the Senate President, I so second,” Abbas stated.

In a related development, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) also endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027. The motion for this endorsement was moved by PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and seconded by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, further consolidating Tinubu’s position within the party.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Governor Uzodimma highlighted the commitment of the APC governors to mobilize resources and ensure victory for Tinubu in their respective states.

He reiterated their confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reforms, promising to deliver their states for the APC in the upcoming elections.

This endorsement follows similar moves by other APC regional leaders, including the North Central governors, who recently passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s administration.

The North Central governors commended Tinubu’s developmental strides and his inclusive approach to governance, signaling strong regional support for his 2027 bid.