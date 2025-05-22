2027: Tinubu Is The Grandmaster Of Coalitions, Atiku, Obi Others Will Lose Again – APC Secretary

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has ruled out the possibility of an opposition coalition unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The APC scribe said Tinubu is the grandmaster of coalitions and faces no threat from the opposition camp.

Basiru added that the APC as a party is well-versed in forming alliances and is sure to cruise to victory again in the 2027 elections.

In dismissing the coalition by opposition figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and others, Naija News reports the APC Secretary said their alliance does not prioritize the well-being of Nigerians and is therefore deemed to fail.

“They are not forming any coalition, and if they are, President Tinubu is the grandmaster of coalitions. He is a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, which was the mother of coalitions that helped remove the military from power.

“So, how can they use a coalition to challenge the grandmaster of coalitions? Our party is also well-versed in forming alliances.

“We were the first party to form a congress made up of major political parties. Nigerians should be aware that the lies they told about winning the 2023 election are now coming to light.

“If indeed they believe they won the 2023 election, why are they talking about a coalition for 2027? They should just go back to their political parties.

“But the truth is that they lost the 2023 election, and by the grace of Almighty God, they will lose the 2027 election as well, President Tinubu of the APC will win.

“This so-called arrangement or coalition is not driven by love for Nigeria but by inordinate ambition and a sense of entitlement,” Basiru said in an interview with Punch.