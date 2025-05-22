2027 Presidency: ‘I Won’t Step Down For Atiku, SDP Cannot Be Used’ – Adebayo

A former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has stated that he will not withdraw his presidential ambition on the platform of the party in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the lead-up to the 2027 election.

Naija News understands that prominent opposition leaders are planning to unite through a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming election.

Key figures in this initiative include Atiku, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

However, during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday night, Adebayo addressed rumours suggesting that Atiku might utilise the SDP as a platform for his 2027 presidential bid.

He emphasised that Atiku, along with any other politicians, must adhere to the proper procedures to obtain the party’s nomination.

Adebayo said, “I will not step down for Atiku Abubakar and he has not said that anybody should step down for him.

“Neither me nor Atiku Abubakar can use the SDP. The party belongs to the Nigerian people, nobody can use it.

“What can happen is that those who believe in the ideology of the party can come to the party. We are not available to be used, if you want to join us, you can join us”.