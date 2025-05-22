2027 Elections: Makinde Speaks On Dumping PDP

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he has no intention of leaving the party despite the recent defections and internal challenges faced by the opposition party.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected PDP South West zonal executive members at the party’s zonal secretariat in Ibadan on Wednesday, Makinde addressed concerns over the growing number of defections, including those of governors.

Naija News reports that he assured the party faithful that PDP would remain aligned with the people and their aspirations.

“People have been asking us as leaders of this party, with a lot of people decamping, even governors, and some others threatening to decamp, where is this party going?” Makinde said.

He added, “Well, I have good news; I said to the people that we will not be bothered until hunger has decamped to the ruling party, APC. The day hunger decamps, they should come and tell us, and then we will know what to do. Because there is hunger in the land and majority of the people that are hungry would determine what 2027 would look like.”

Makinde’s statement reflected his belief that the people, rather than political elites, will dictate the outcome of the 2027 elections. “So, don’t be bothered. If any governors like, let them decamp. We will stay with the people of Nigeria,” he stated.

He took the opportunity to defend the PDP’s institutional strength, contrasting it with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He disagreed with claims that the PDP only built “strong men” and not strong institutions, citing the party’s resilience after losing power at the federal level in 2015.

“The PDP lost power at the federal level in 2015 but PDP did not die. After then, I read an article sometime around 2017 about PDP and its many crises in Oyo State. Despite the crises, we won elections in Oyo State under PDP,” he remarked.

He further emphasised the party’s organisational structure, pointing out that the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings were far more frequent than those of the APC, which had held only one NEC meeting since the current administration took office.

“As leaders, we are committed to further strengthening the institutions within the PDP. So, hold on to your party, and I will repeat again that 2027 would not be APC versus PDP, but APC versus the people that are hungry in Nigeria,” Makinde declared.

Makinde also reassured the newly inaugurated zonal executive that he, along with his counterpart from Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, would support the new leadership to fulfil its mandate.

“My brother, the Executive Governor of Osun State, has already mentioned that the two of us will support our zonal Exco so that you can deliver. I am just reaffirming that. We will support this Exco to deliver on its mandate,” he stated.

Governor Adeleke, also speaking at the event, praised the emergence of the new zonal leadership as a positive step for the South West PDP. He called for the building of inclusive party structures, peace-building efforts, and unity among aggrieved members.

In his inaugural speech, PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe, commended the democratic conduct of the zonal election and expressed his commitment to working with state chairmen to reconcile the party and secure more electoral victories in the future. He emphasised that the 2027 presidential race would be spearheaded from the South West.

Ogun State PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Ladi Adebutu, also delivered a goodwill message, lauding Governors Makinde and Adeleke for their leadership in ensuring a smooth election of the zonal executive.

Adebutu called for unity among party members, affirming that the PDP in the South West would continue to provide visionary leadership.

The inauguration event was attended by various party leaders and stakeholders from across the South West