2027 Election: INEC Creates AI Division To Boost Credibility

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it would maximize the potentials of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election managment.

In its meeting on Thursday, the commission launched an AI division as part of its Information and Communication and Technology (ICT) department.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement released by the commission’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Olumekun said the commission, in its meeting, noted the positive aspects of AI in enhancing decision making, risk management and safeguarding intelligence.

He added that the integration of AI in the commission’s electoral management was part of its efforts in electoral reforms.

It read: “Recently, the Commission attended several conferences with colleagues around the continent on the impact of AI on elections. These interactions were not only motivated by the concern over the use of AI to spread fake news or manipulate content online but also to utilise its benefits for data-driven decision-making, risk detection and mitigation, deepening voter services automation and geo-spatial intelligence in support of logistic optimisation for better material distribution and polling unit allocation.

“Consequently, the Commission approved the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Division under the ICT Department to continue to harness the positive aspects of AI and mitigate its negative impact on elections.

“The Division will enable the Commission to better coordinate and maximise existing technology investments through centralised AI governance. It will also enhance decision-making through data-driven insights, risk management and voter engagement. Furthermore, it will strengthen electoral credibility through predictive analytics, automation and intelligent safeguards.

“This initiative puts the Commission in the forefront of institutionalising AI capabilities within our ICT infrastructure. It is also an important step in our ongoing reform of the electoral process in areas that only require administrative action by the Commission.”