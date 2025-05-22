2025 President Federation Cup: Abakaliki FC Knock Out Ikorodu, Kwara Stun Rangers

Nigeria National League side Abakaliki FC have continued their remarkable journey in the 2025 President Federation Cup by securing a spot in the final after an intense semi-final showdown against Nigeria Premier Football League side, Ikorodu City.

The President Federation Cup match, held at the Bwari Township Stadium in Abuja on Wednesday, ended in a tense 0-0 draw after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout that ended 5-4 in favour of Abakaliki.

Demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure, Abakaliki FC triumphed from the penalty spot, marking yet another major upset in their fairytale run through the tournament.

Throughout the competition, the Salt City club has defied expectations by overcoming top-flight opposition, including a thrilling penalty win against Katsina United in the round of 32, followed by a convincing 2-0 victory over nine-time NPFL champions Enyimba in the Round of 16.

In the quarter-finals, they faced Nasarawa United, where they again showcased their resilience, levelling the score at 1-1 before emerging victorious 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Abakaliki’s semi-final victory against Ikorodu City paves the way for a historic final match against Kwara United, marking both clubs’ first appearances in Nigeria’s oldest and most revered football competition.

During the penalty shootout, Ikorodu City’s players, including Tosin Oyedokun, Ayomide Cole, Rivio Ayemwenre, and Austin Harrison, successfully converted their chances. However, costly misses from Kelechi Onwe and Marvellous Freedom ultimately tilted the game in Abakaliki’s favour.

On the other hand, Abakaliki’s Elochukwu Paschal, Jude Aleke, Emeka Ugwu, and Promise Uche all found the net, demonstrating remarkable fortitude. Although Linus Christopher was the first to falter in the shootout, Abakaliki maintained their composure and emerged victorious.

In the second semi-final, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Kwara United clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over six-time champions Rangers, thanks to a 50th-minute strike from Wasiu Alalade. This win secured Kwara United’s place in their first-ever Federation Cup final.

With Abakaliki FC and Kwara United poised to clash for the 2025 President’s Federation Cup crown, the final promises to be an exciting encounter that guarantees a new champion will be crowned.