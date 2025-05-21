You Are A Political Liability, We Don’t Need Your Validation – PDP Fires Back At Babachir Lawal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the ‘incurable virus’ tag slammed on it by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The PDP said Lawal’s tenure in government can best be remembered by controversies rather than impact.

The major opposition party also accused the former SGF of speaking from a place of political irrelevance and bitterness.

This position was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the PDP Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi.

Naija News reports that the assertion of the PDP follows an earlier submission by Lawal, who said the PDP cannot be adopted for the planned 2027 coalition because the party has an incurable virus.

In response, the PDP said the party does not need validation from the former SGF.

“While Mr. Lawal is entitled to his personal opinions, we wish to make it categorically clear that the PDP does not seek, nor is it begging, for his support or validation in shaping the future of our party or the political direction of this country,” the PDP said.

The statement emphasized that the PDP remains Nigeria’s most experienced, nationally rooted, and enduring political party, capable of weathering storms and rescuing the country from the failings of the current administration.

“The same cannot be said of Mr. Babachir Lawal, whose tenure in public office is remembered more for controversies than for impact.

“Rather than being an asset, his political antecedents portray him more as a liability to any serious political project,” Damagum added.

The party, while further dismissing Lawal’s submission, said the former SGF is only trying to remain relevant.

“Let it be known that the PDP is focused on rebuilding, reuniting, and repositioning itself for victory in 2027. We remain open to constructive alliances based on shared values and institutional integrity, not ego-driven coalitions steered by individuals with questionable commitment to democratic ideals.

“We urge our members, supporters, and the general public to ignore Mr. Lawal’s baseless comments. The PDP is not deterred. We are moving forward with a renewed vision to restore hope, rebuild our nation, and reclaim leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Damagum said.