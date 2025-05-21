Wike Remains A PDP Member, Being Cautious Is Not Fear – Party Chairman

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has stated that the grievances of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, will soon be addressed by the party.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Post in Calabar, the PDP chairman described Wike as a big asset for the party.

He stated that the PDP do not want to lose Wike, adding that the FCT Minister will eventually come around.

He said, “Wike remains a PDP member.

“I believe he remains an asset to the party. Being cautious is not fear.

“I believe the PDP appreciates the asset in Chief Wike and wouldn’t want to lose him out of frustration with his anger. He will come around.”

The Cross River PDP chairman also spoke about defections in his party, saying, “I won’t be surprised to see more defections because there is a lot of hunger in the land occasioned by APC leadership failure in the state and country.

“I can tell you that we are holding some people back from defecting to PDP for now for strategic reasons best known to us.”

Ikem added that those who have left the party have helped to clean up their ranks as the chaff has been separated from the wheat.

“Defection from PDP is a purification, not weakness. PDP in the state is being purified to showcase the real passionate believers in the party,” he said.