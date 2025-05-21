‘What I Saw On Sunday Was Heartbreaking’ – Small Doctor Raises Alarm Over Drug Abuse Among Nigerian Youths

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has lamented over the increased rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Naija News reports that the Agege-born music star, in a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, said a recent visit to his childhood neighbourhood left him heartbroken.

The singer said he saw some promising young men he grew up with sleeping while standing due to the effects of drug abuse.

Small Doctor also recalled how his veteran colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, advised him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, saying it would be a lucrative business in the future.

The music star said he was saddened by the alarming rate at which young people consume drugs and appealed for more advocacy against drug abuse.

He said, “There is one bros that sings against drug abuse on socials, been a minute I came across his contents (David something can’t fully remember). I think we need him more this moment.

“I strolled through hoods on Sunday and what I saw was heartbreaking. The rate young chaps use drugs nowadays is alarming .

“Wasiu Ayinde told me 6 years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, stating it is the new oil. That man saw the future.

“Most heartbreaking was when I arrived my hood, I saw some promising guys we grew up together sleeping while standing, some were even making some crazy postures while sleeping. So sad.”