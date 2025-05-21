‘We Know Everything About You Before Entering Nigeria’ – Tunji-Ojo Declares As INTERPOL Arrest Criminals

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed pride in Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its international responsibilities by adhering to the principles of the United Nations resolution regarding the API solution currently in place, emphasising that information about individuals entering the country is collected in advance.

Tunji-Ojo announced that individuals listed as criminals by the International Police were recently apprehended at Nigerian airports.

Attributing these successful arrests to significant investments in surveillance and intelligence-gathering technologies at the nation’s border checkpoints, the Minister said that whoever is coming into Nigeria, everything about the person would have been known by the security agency.

He further disclosed that suspects wanted by several European nations were detained within two days upon their arrival in the country.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo made these remarks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a regional workshop on Maritime Border Security, titled ‘Regional Maritime Border Security in the Context of Counter Terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea,’ held in Lagos State.

The Minister noted that the apprehended criminals hailed from Italy, the Republic of Ireland, and several other nations.

“I can tell you that to a large extent, we have built a robust database, and we are reaping the fruits of that. Now, it will interest you that a couple of weeks ago, within two days, a lot of people on the Interpol and red list were arrested at our airports. It means that these people would have come in.

“One came from Italy, one came from Ireland, the other one, I think, from a couple of countries. These people would have come into Nigeria 18 years ago, but now we know that in terms of our air terminals, they are in sync because it’s integrated into the central system,” he stated.

The minister also disclosed that Nigeria, for the first time, has Advanced Passenger Information used to profile passengers coming into the country.

Tunji-Ojo asserted that the API was used to query the passengers’ records, antecedents and travel history.

“Now, we can tell you that Nigeria now has an API solution. We never had that before now. Before now, we were one of the few countries without an API solution, without the opportunity for our immigration officers to pre-profile people coming into Nigeria, not being able to query their background, query their record system, query their antecedents and their travel history.

“We never had that capacity before President Bola Tinubu came on board, but today, I tell you, NIS has that, so if you’re coming into Nigeria today, before you come, we know everything about you.

“We’ve queried you, we know where you’re coming from, and we can tell from their aspect, we’re now fulfilling our international obligations to our international colleagues by being able to uphold the tenets of UN resolution of the API solution that we have at the moment,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, said that the Service plays a pivotal role in maritime border security by ensuring that foreign terrorist fighters and other criminal elements do not exploit the nation’s territorial integrity.

According to the Immigration boss, maritime insecurity from illegal oil bunkering, fishing, piracy, armed robbery, and oil-related crimes threatens vessel and crew safety.