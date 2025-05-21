‘Vice President Is A Spare Tyre’ – Disu Warns Peter Obi Against Accepting Atiku’s Offer

Veteran journalist, Jimi Disu, has warned former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against accepting a vice-presidential slot from his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Disu emphasised that the position of Vice President in Nigeria holds no statutory powers as outlined in the country’s constitution.

In his remarks, Disu highlighted that the role of the Vice President is often seen as a “spare tyre” with limited authority, and advised Obi to carefully consider the implications of such a position.

His caution came in response to reports suggesting that Obi had agreed to join Atiku as a running mate in ongoing coalition talks.

Reacting to the reports, Obi swiftly denied claims that he had agreed to the vice-presidential position, reiterating his commitment to the coalition’s broader objectives.

Obi clarified that his focus remains on addressing Nigeria’s critical issues, including bad governance, poverty, and other socio-economic challenges.

However, speaking on Nigerian Info FM 99.3, Disu said, “What is being said is that Peter Obi is being offered the Vice presidential slot because of Atiku from the North.

“It’s all nice for Atiku but one thing I will tell Peter Obi is that a Vice President is a spare tyre and you are dealing with a seasoned politician.

“It’s left to you to know if you can trust this man not to throw you to the dustbin by the time he becomes the president.

“If I were Obi, I would not risk it because it doesn’t make sense because the constitution does not provide anything for you statutorily.

“You could be made Vice President and jolly well be worse than the man who made fun of the one who said the other was an ice cream seller.

“We have a Vice President that said he would handle defence and his president will handle other things.”