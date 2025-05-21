Unity Cup 2025, Russia Friendly: Super Eagles Squad Confirmed, Osimhen, Lookman Snubbed

Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach Eric Chelle has announced a 25-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament, set to take place at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London.

The Super Eagles squad features a mix of international stars and rising local talents, without the team’s biggest stars, Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray and Ademola Lookman of Atalanta.

Among the top names called up are FC Nantes winger and current standout player in France, Moses Simon; Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi; goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United; and veteran forward Ahmed Musa of Kano Pillars.

In a significant nod to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), several home-based players have been included, such as Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi and Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers), Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars), and Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City).

These players will have the opportunity to compete alongside foreign-based counterparts like Kelechi Iheanacho, Cyriel Dessers, and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Unity Cup will feature Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, May 27, with Trinidad & Tobago taking on Jamaica, followed by a heated West African derby between Nigeria and Ghana on May 28 — a rivalry that spans 74 years.

The final and third-place match will be played on Saturday, May 31.

Chelle expressed optimism about the tournament, stating, “We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October.”

Super Eagles Squad for 2025 Unity Cup Tournament:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Collins Ugwueze (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United)

Available for training only: Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany)

Looking beyond the Unity Cup, Chelle has also named a 21-man squad for a high-profile international friendly against Russia on Friday, June 6, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The friendly roster includes several players from the Unity Cup team, in addition to key returnees like captain William Troost-Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and in-form striker Victor Boniface.

Super Eagles Squad for Russia Friendly:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Sadiq Umar (Valencia CF, Spain)