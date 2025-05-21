Stop Bringing My Name Into Your Diatribe – Igboho Fires Naja’atu Mohammed

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has denied claims by a former director in President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Naja’atu Mohammed, that he now enjoys unrestricted freedom.

Igboho, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that he remains prohibited from entering Nigeria because he is still on the federal government’s wanted list.

He explained that he uses his German passport to travel to Europe and other countries, but not Nigeria.

Naija News reports his response follows a claim by Mohammed, who had said Igboho enjoys unrestricted freedom despite being on the government’s wanted list.

However, in response, Igboho said he remains on the wanted list of security agencies in the country.

He also accused Mohammed of demonstrating ignorance and bias with her submission.

“Currently, I’m using my German passport to travel in Europe and other continents and cannot enter the shores of Nigeria, having been declared wanted by security agencies under the leadership of former despotic President Muhammadu Buhari, who handed over a comatose economy to the present government. The order declaring me wanted still remains subsisting under the present government,” Igboho said.

My Offence

The agitator submitted further that he was declared wanted for openly challenging the government during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of farmers in the southwest by criminal herders.

He accused security operatives of attempting to kill him during a raid on his residence in 2021.

“What was my offence? Because I voiced my objection to the incessant killings of farmers, maiming and sexual violation of women perpetrated by herders against South-West communities, most especially in agrarian settlements during the inglorious regime of the immediate past President Buhari.

“It is on record that on July 1, 2021, a combined team of heavily armed personnel from the DSS and the Nigerian Army invaded my residence in Ibadan, with the intent to either arrest or assassinate me. At the end of the vicious attack, which lasted for hours, two of my people were shot dead while 13 others were arrested.

“Since Nigeria attained independence and the advent of democratic rule, out of 16 presidents who governed the nation, only two are from the Yoruba ethnic group- former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the incumbent President Tinubu,” Igboho submitted.

Mohammed Is Hypocritical

Igboho further accused Mohammed of bias for keeping silent during the tenure of Buhari when criminals were attacking the southwest, but now speaking out during the tenure of President Tinubu because the current administration has decided to tackle insurgency headlong.

“Where was Naja’atu Mohammed when Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herders were wreaking havoc on Nigerians in the North and South-West through mindless killings during the administration of ex-President Buhari. During this period, an Islamic cleric, Abubakar Gumi, who was the negotiator between the Federal Government and terrorist groups, made millions of dollars.

“It’s because Tinubu’s government has resolved to tackle insurgency headlong rather than employing the service of the likes of Gumi which prompted spurious claims and mischievous propaganda by this woman. But she should desist from bringing my name into her diatribe,” he added.