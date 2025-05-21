‘SDP Is Not Involved In Any Coalition Led By Somebody Else’ – Adebayo Dismisses El-Rufai’s Moves

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has dismissed insinuations that the party is involved in a coalition represented by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that El-Rufai dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP in March and has since been campaigning for an opposition coalition to wrest power from Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai has also been wooing other opposition politicians and political leaders to join the SDP to form an alliance against the APC.

However, in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Adebayo distanced the SDP from El-Rufai’s coalition campaign, stating the former Governor is not representing the party in any coalition talks.

He added that the leadership of the party has not assigned anyone to speak or negotiate on its behalf.

He said, “The SDP is not involved in any coalition led by somebody else, but I can tell you, and the SDP is led by Alh. Shehu Gabam and Olu Agunloye, he has not given me an assignment to do coalition on his behalf. He’s not given any assignment to my senior brother, El-Rufai. El-Rufai is not representing SDP in any coalition.”

When asked if the SDP is entering a coalition, Adebayo said the party is waiting, planning and considering options.

He added, “The SDP is waiting, is expressing its own understanding of how best it will come together and remove this person and cause the APC and non performing president called Bola Tinubu.

“The SDP has plans, and we are looking at various options. And we realize that at the end of the option, we will need a political party that is viable.”