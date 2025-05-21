Remember You Are Not Taking Money To Grave – Dangote To Politicians

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has called on politicians to prioritize job creation for the citizens.

Dangote said, since nobody would take money to the grave, it would be wise for political leaders to make an impact by creating a good legacy before leaving the earth.

Naija News reports that the billionaire businessman stated this on Wednesday at the Taraba International Investment Summit 2025.

He urged leaders to give attention to job creation for the benefit of the citizens.

“Nobody will take a dime to his grave. So if nobody is going to take a dime to his grave, what will give the satisfaction of being human beings is to make sure we impact the lives of other people. Impacting the lives of other people is by massively creating jobs,” he said.

Dangote further pledged that he would continue to invest in Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria is home and all Nigerians have the duty to contribute to its growth.

He stressed that only Nigerians can build their country, adding that he would continue to creat jobs.

“I want to tell the political leaders here, we are ready, we will not go anywhere and invest, this is home. We want to remain at home, we want to keep invsting in Nigeria, we want to keep creating jobs,” he stated.