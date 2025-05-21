Photos: Atiku Meets Shettima In Jalingo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle.

One of the photos shared captured Atiku exchanging pleasantries with Shettima.

He wrote, “I just arrived at the Taraba International Investment Summit in Jalingo. -AA”.

Aside from Atiku and Shettima, some governors and other dignitaries are expected to grace the Taraba International Investment Summit, which is currently taking place in the state.

In other news, top opposition leaders in Nigeria have reportedly concluded discussions on a coalition for the 2027 presidential election targeted at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

It is understood that foremost opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), concluded months of discussions about unifying on Tuesday.

This was made known in a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the discussions among the coalition leaders.

According to the report, the coalition movement has agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political party to achieve its mission.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been officially announced, however, could not provide details on who will be the coalition’s presidential candidate or the power-sharing agreement.

The platform also quoted the spokespersons for the PDP and Labour Party to have said their respective candidates were free to engage in discussions about uniting, but the discussions didn’t involve the merging of the political parties.