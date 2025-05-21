Natasha Petitions AGF Over Alleged Police Bias In Akpabio’s Case

The embattled senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused the Nigerian Police of showing bias in handling the petition she filed against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a letter dated May 19, 2025, addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, described the police’s conduct as a “disturbing pattern of preferential treatment” in favour of Senator Akpabio.

The letter, signed by her legal counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), pointed out that no meaningful steps have been taken to impartially investigate the petitions by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The letter stated, “Our client submitted numerous petitions to the Nigeria Police against Senator Akpabio.

“These petitions were clearly stated and submitted between March and April 2025, yet no meaningful steps have been taken to impartially investigate them.”

The petitions in question include:

A March 25 report alleging threats to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s personal security.

A March 31 petition over the unlawful withdrawal of her police security detail.

An April 4 petition accusing Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of a conspiracy to assassinate her.

All three petitions were acknowledged by the police between March 26 and April 5, but according to West-Idahosa, there has been no effort to interview witnesses or advance the investigations.

He suggested that the reluctance to act may be influenced by the political positions of the accused, stating, “It is obvious that this unwillingness to thoroughly and impartially investigate the petitions may be due to the high political office occupied by Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

The letter also stressed that Yahaya Bello, no longer a sitting governor, is not shielded by constitutional immunity and should be subject to investigation.

In sharp contrast, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team criticised the rapid response to a counter-petition filed by Akpabio on April 3.

The Senate President had accused her of false allegations, criminal defamation, and incitement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was promptly invited by the police, made a statement under caution, and reaffirmed her petitions, offering witnesses and supporting evidence.

However, her lawyers claim that none of her petitions or evidence was included in the case file relating to Akpabio’s complaint

“Our client is concerned that investigations into her petitions have been severally and unjustly stalled in what appears to be a discriminatory executive action,” West-Idahosa stated, describing the conduct as a violation of the 1999 Constitution.