Muslim-Muslim Ticket Has Opened A Pandora Box – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has lamented that the nation is suffering the consequences of the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Lawal stated that the ticket fielded by the ruling party has opened a Pandora box.

He claimed that it would be difficult for Nigerians to oppose a Christian-Christian presidential ticket in future.

“When the leader decides to practice evil, the society suffers”, Lawal said, suggesting that the nation is currently suffering the consequence of the Muslim- Muslim ticket.

He added, “It has opened a Pandora box. Somebody can now come out with a Christian-Christian ticket, and Nigerians will find it very difficult to oppose it because a precedent has been set.

“But not only was I complaining about the precedent because of religious considerations, but because of the sense of equity. There needs to be equity in what we do. If we don’t, we suffer the consequences that we are doing now because we have not shown equity, we have discriminated against the ill segment of the society. I do believe that part of the punishment we are going through is on account of that.

“When the leader decides to practice evil, the society suffers. And that is part of the reason why we are where we are now.

“I always remember, not only Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket, it’s not about the ticket alone, but also our regional balances. People must feel they have a sense of belonging before they can put their energy into working to develop and unite the country.”