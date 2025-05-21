Manchester United Vs Tottenham: Gary Lineker Predicts 2025 Europa League Final

England football legend, Gary Lineker, has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will win the UEFA Europa League final, set to kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, May 21.

The Europa League final will take place between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the Athletic Bilbao stadium. It is regarded as the first European final featuring two teams which have struggled throughout the league season.

Note that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are going into the game sitting in the 16th and 17th spots, respectively, in the Premier League.

In an episode of the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said he feels confident that Spurs will seize the opportunity and secure the Europa League trophy.

Lineker, who played for Tottenham from 1989 to 1992, said, “I’m going to go for Spurs… But it could easily go to extra time.” If Lineker’s prediction is anything to go by, this will mark the first time in 17 years that Spurs have won a major title.

Meanwhile, Spurs will face challenges as key players, including Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Lucas Bergvall, have been ruled out due to injuries.

Similarly, Manchester United fans are bracing for the absence of several key figures such as Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leny Yoro in the Europa League final lineup.