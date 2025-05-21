Jurrien Timber, William Saliba To Miss Arsenal’s Last EPL Match

Netherlands full-back Jurrien Timber will be sidelined for Arsenal’s final Premier League match of the season against Southampton after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Jurrien Timber had already missed Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against Newcastle, and manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Wednesday, stating that Timber would be “out for a few weeks.”

Timber, 23, has made significant contributions to Arsenal this season, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions.

This comes as a remarkable comeback after he missed a large part of the previous season due to a serious ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Arteta praised Timber, highlighting his resilience and character. He said, “With Jurrien, you understand that he was coming back from an ACL one year out, and to have this season after an ACL is incredible. We didn’t just sign a player; we signed a leader and a very, very special character.”

In addition to Timber’s absence, Arteta confirmed that centre-back William Saliba will also miss the trip to Southampton due to a hamstring injury he sustained during Sunday’s match.

“William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle, so he’ll be unavailable for a while,” Arteta told Bein Sports.

Saliba, who recently made his 100th Premier League appearance, was forced to leave the pitch at half-time due to his injury.

Note that the Gunners can clinch the runners-up position if they manage to avoid defeat at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, even if they lose the match and Manchester City triumph, Arsenal will still finish second on goal difference unless the reigning champions achieve an improbable eight-goal swing.