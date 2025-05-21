‘Ignore It’ – DSS Warns Against Viral Recruitment Exercise

The Department of State Services (DSS) has refuted claims regarding its ongoing recruitment efforts, labelling such reports as untrue.

The DSS has urged the public to dismiss the viral recruitment exercise, which it deems to be fabricated.

Naija News reports that the secret police was responding to a particular report suggesting that the Service was accepting applications for positions such as electricians, plumbers, mechanics, and carpenters, and also indicated that the recruitment was aimed at individuals holding primary and secondary school certificates.

Nevertheless, in a statement posted on its official 𝕏 account on Wednesday, the DSS advised Nigerians to ignore any reports concerning the recruitment process.

The post read: “The public is advised to ignore any misleading or false information about the service’s recruitment process. Disregard such claims, please.”

Meanwhile, the DSS has successfully intercepted three wanted kidnappers at the Hajj camp in Abuja.

A reliable source who spoke with The Guardian on the development disclosed that the suspects were apprehended on Monday during the screening process of pilgrims, who were preparing to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Naija News reports that the suspects’ names have yet to be revealed.

According to the source, the trio had been declared wanted after their alleged involvement in banditry and kidnapping activities. The suspects had reportedly been evading capture since security agencies launched a manhunt for them.

“I can confirm operatives arrested three suspects,” the DSS source revealed.

The arrests come on the heels of a similar operation by the DSS, where they detained a suspected mastermind of kidnapping operations, Sani Galadi, at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport in Sokoto.

Galadi had been preparing to board a flight to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Reports from Naija News indicate that Galadi was apprehended during a routine screening process at the Hajj terminal before his departure.

The suspect is currently under investigation, and authorities have stated that he will face charges in court following the completion of his interrogation.