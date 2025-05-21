I Ran As Governor Of Kaduna State Because Of Buhari – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has claimed that he ran for the office of governor in Kaduna State because erstwhile president Muhammadu Buhari mandated him to do so.

El’Rufai, during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that he does not have political ambition, and until he gets a divine mandate from God, he would not declare his intention to vie for any elective position.

He stated that his religion forbids him from having selfish desires, adding that he is simply interested in seeing a country that works.

He said, “I don’t have any ambition. I have never had ambition. Even when I ran for governor of Kaduna State, it was because President Buhari, General Buhari, then, insisted that I should run.

“I do not have ambition. Where I come from and in my religion, wanting something for yourself, is taboo and it is prohibited.

“You only go into a leadership situation if you are invited, if you are asked to run. You do not crave for leadership, you run away from leadership, because leadership is a heavy burden that can destroy you.

“So unless God sends leadership opportunities, you don’t go for it. That is not who we are. Traditionally, that is not what my religious tenets instruct me. So I have no personal ambition.

“I just want to see a country that works. In a country that works, I do not need to be anything to thrive. I know that I work hard, I do my things honestly with dedication, and I will do well.

“I do not have to have a position or aspire to any position to do well.”