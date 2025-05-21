Healthcare System: Reps Ask FG To Declare State Of Emergency In FCT

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the healthcare system of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Furthermore, lawmakers have requested that the federal government formulate a comprehensive long-term plan for healthcare infrastructure development that corresponds with the increasing population of the FCT, thereby ensuring sustainable and high-quality healthcare services.

Additionally, the Green chamber emphasised the Federal Government’s need to allocate emergency funds to enhance hospitals, hire medical staff, and procure essential medical equipment.

Naija News reports that these resolutions were made following the approval of a motion presented during the plenary session on Wednesday by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

In his presentation, the lawmaker highlighted the severe pressure on the healthcare system in the FCT, noting that government hospitals and medical facilities are significantly overstretched, resulting in a critical lack of bed spaces and medical personnel.

Ezechi pointed out that the population of the FCT has increased dramatically over the last twenty years, while many existing government hospitals were built many years ago, with minimal or no expansion to meet the rising demand for healthcare services.

The lawmaker underscored that patients requiring urgent medical care are frequently left without attention or face prolonged waiting times due to the scarcity of hospital beds and the limited capacity of current facilities, which leads to preventable fatalities on a daily basis.

Ezechi highlighted that the shortage of adequate medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, further intensifies the crisis, diminishing the quality of care and increasing the strain on the limited available staff.

He voiced concerns that without prompt interventions, the healthcare crisis could escalate to unmanageable levels, jeopardising the right to health and endangering the well-being of residents in the capital.

Nevertheless, he expressed hope that a strategic evaluation and enhancement of health infrastructure in the FCT, coupled with a thorough recruitment initiative for medical professionals, would meet the urgent needs and improve health outcomes.

Consequently, the green chamber urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the FCT Administration to promptly evaluate the condition of health facilities in the capital to identify critical areas for expansion, upgrades, and resource allocation.

The House resolved to form an ad hoc committee to carry out a detailed investigation into the current status of healthcare facilities in the FCT and to present a report within four weeks, including recommendations for enhancement.

The House called on the “Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the healthcare system of the FCT, ensuring that emergency funds are released for the upgrade of hospitals, recruitment of medical personnel, and acquisition of critical medical equipment.

“Encourage the FCT Administration to partner with private sector stakeholders and international health agencies to boost capacity in the short term while long-term solutions are being implemented.”