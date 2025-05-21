Gov Okpebholo Urges Nigerians To Join Fight Against Hunger

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has called on Nigerians to collaborate with the government at all levels to fight against poverty and hunger.

Senator Okpebholo made the call at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, during the distribution of 10kg bags of rice, numbering 13,000, to the vulnerable in the State.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo said the fight against poverty and hunger is a collective responsibility of all Nigerians, noting that through partnerships, the government will build a more resilient, secure, and prosperous future for all.

Represented by Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, he said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the donor and his Foundation for this notable act of generosity and compassion. This donation is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to alleviating poverty and promoting food security as well as supporting the most vulnerable members of the society.

“The initiative is to distribute one million bags of rice to the 774 Local Government Areas across the country, and the move is a laudable demonstration.

“Edo State Government has aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes food security for the nation.

“We have launched the Back to Farm project, which is aimed at cultivating 3,000 hectares of land across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State.

“This effort underscores our administration’s commitment to achieving food sufficiency and enhancing agricultural productivity across the State.

“I use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Aliko Dangote’s generosity as the fight against poverty and hunger is a collective responsibility and together through partnerships like this, we will build a more resilient, secure and prosperous future for all.

“As we commence the distribution of rice to the vulnerable across the State, I assure you that the process will be transparent, equitable, and will be carried out with utmost integrity.

“We will ensure that these items reach the vulnerable and communities that they are intended for.”