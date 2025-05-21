FIFA Announces New Transfer Window For Club World Cup Teams

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), on Wednesday, declared the establishment of a transfer window from June 1 to June 10 for all teams participating in this summer’s restructured Club World Cup.

All 20 Member Associations with clubs in this innovative competition have agreed to an extraordinary registration period from June 1 to June 10, enabling their affiliated clubs to register newly signed players for the tournament, as stated by the global governing body of football.

Additionally, FIFA revealed a supplementary in-competition transfer window, scheduled to be open from June 27 to July 3.

“The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation,” added FIFA.

“This will ensure that the best players will be playing, allowing clubs to add new recruits even during the tournament.”

Naija News reports that the 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams from across the globe and run from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have officially announced that head coach Hansi Flick will remain at the helm of the club until 2027, following a sensational debut season that saw the German tactician lead the team to an impressive treble.

Flick, who took over last summer, has rejuvenated the Catalan giants with an aggressive, disciplined style of play that has delivered immediate results.

Under his leadership, Barcelona clinched the La Liga title, lifted the Copa del Rey, and secured the Spanish Supercup, marking one of the most successful seasons in recent club history.

The 59-year-old also guided Barcelona to four victories over their archrivals Real Madrid in a single season—a feat that has thrilled fans and silenced critics.

In Europe, Flick’s side came agonizingly close to reaching the Champions League final, bowing out in extra time of the semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Despite the heartbreak, their campaign showcased a resurgence of Barcelona’s continental ambitions.

Flick’s statistics underline his impact: he has won 43 of his 54 matches in charge, boasting a 73% win rate—the best debut-season record for a Barça coach since Luis Enrique’s 83% in 2014–15.

With the contract extension now confirmed, fans and pundits alike are eager to see how Flick will continue shaping the club’s future as Barcelona sets its sights on further European and domestic dominance.