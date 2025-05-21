FCT LG Election: APC Puts Nomination Form At ₦20 Million

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has put it party’s chairmanship nomination forms at ₦20 million for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local government elections.

Naija News reports that a statement signed by APC’s National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, on Tuesday stated that the sale of the nom­ination forms will be held between Thursday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 28.

Arugungu’s statement noted that May 29 will be the deadline for the submission of the completed nomination forms.

For APC members interested in the councillorship position, they will pay ₦2.5 million for the nomination form.

While the nomination form for chairmanship was fixed for ₦15 million, the ex­pression of interest form was fixed for ₦5 million, making the total ₦20 million.

Similarly, the councillor­ship aspirants will pay ₦2 million for the nomination form and ₦500,000 for the expres­sion of interest form, total­ling ₦2.5 million.

“Female aspirants and persons with disabilities are to purchase the expression of interest form, while the nomination form is free.

“Youths aged 25 to 40 are to purchase the interest form with a 50% discount on the nomination form.

“Expression of interest form and nomination will be available for purchase at the Directorate of Organization, 2nd floor, APC National Headquarters,” it added.

The party urged all interested aspirants to comply with all directives for ease of process.