Family Of Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Stephen Announces Burial Date

The family of Nollywood actress, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen, has announced that she will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Naija News reports that Monalisa died on May 13, 2025, in Lagos State, following complications related to low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

The family confirmed that the burial will be a private interment ceremony in a statement via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

They also requested continued prayers and respect for her memory during this difficult time.

The statement read, “We lay our beloved Monalisa Ayobami Stephen to rest this Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. In honour of her wishes and the family’s, this will be a private ceremony. We ask for continued prayers and respect for her memory during this time. Forever in our hearts.”

Monalisa, aged 34, was known for her roles in films such as ‘Breaded Life’ (2021) and ‘Mami Wata’ (2023), and for her passionate advocacy for plus-size women, mental health awareness, and self-love.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has clarified concerns about her health after an old video of her discussing a cancer scare made the rounds online.

Naija News reports that in the snippet from her Mercy’s Menu TV show, the thespian recounted her health struggles and sudden weight loss during a conversation with her senior colleague, Joke Silva.

Mercy revealed that she had a cancer scare, and her doctors thought a tumour on her thyroid was cancerous, so she underwent a thyroid removal surgery.

However, some fans misinterpreted the video to mean that the movie star has cancer and started sending prayers and well-wishes to her.

Reacting in a video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mercy Okojie clarified that she does not have cancer.