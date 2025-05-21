DSS Denies Involvement In Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest In Kenya

The Department of State Services (DSS) has distanced itself from the controversial arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya, stating that its operations are strictly confined to Nigeria’s territorial borders.

Naija News reports that this clarification came during the cross-examination of a prosecution witness, identified by the code name BBB, an intelligence officer from the DSS.

During his testimony, BBB was asked about the DSS’s ability to operate beyond Nigerian borders, particularly regarding the alleged involvement in Kanu’s arrest.

He firmly stated that the agency lacks the jurisdiction to carry out arrests outside Nigeria, further asserting that the DSS operates only within the nation’s borders.

“We do not have the powers to effect arrest beyond Nigeria’s borders,” BBB said, debunking allegations that the agency was responsible for Kanu’s abduction in Kenya. Kanu had claimed he was “kidnapped” from Kenya and forcibly returned to Nigeria in 2021.

The witness further clarified the DSS’s operational structure, stating that the agency is under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and operates independently from political influence.

When asked whether the DSS can be influenced by politicians or ministers, BBB confirmed that the Attorney General does not direct the agency’s operations, affirming its autonomy.

On intelligence gathering, BBB explained that the DSS relies on various sources, including human intelligence, social media, and other channels, asserting that its operatives are well-trained to gather information as needed.

Further probing revealed that the DSS witness linked Kanu’s Radio Biafra broadcasts to incitement of violence, notably during the EndSARS protests in 2020. BBB stated that Kanu had expressed his readiness to pursue the creation of Biafra by any means, including armed conflict.

The witness also highlighted that Kanu’s inflammatory comments contributed to incidents such as the burning of a police station in Ebonyi State, the Lagos State High Court, and the cargo shed of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

At a point during the proceedings, Paul Erokoro, the defence counsel, requested an adjournment to allow the submission of a video clip they intended to tender as evidence.

The court granted the request and admitted certified true copies of judgments from three fundamental rights enforcement lawsuits filed by Nnamdi Kanu in various courts, including the Abia State High Court, the Federal High Court in Umuahia, and the High Court of Enugu State.

The day’s proceedings began with a warning from the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, regarding the live streaming of court proceedings and the inappropriate use of social media.

The judge specifically cautioned Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the defence team, against posting misleading information on social media.

Lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi, had raised concerns about the illegal live streaming of the trial, particularly pointing to Ejimakor’s actions. Agabi suggested that phones be banned from the courtroom to prevent further violations.

In response, Justice Omotosho emphasised the importance of professionalism throughout the trial, noting that the case is too serious to be trivialised. He also warned Ejimakor that continued misconduct could lead to disciplinary action, including potential disbarment.

Justice Omotosho concluded by reaffirming the need for an expedited hearing in the interest of all parties, especially Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody for an extended period. The case was adjourned until Thursday, May 22, for the conclusion of the cross-examination of the second prosecution witness.