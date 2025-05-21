‘Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai Conclude Discussions About 2027 Coalition, Choose Political Party’

Top opposition leaders in Nigeria have reportedly concluded discussions on a coalition for the 2027 presidential election targeted at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

It is understood that foremost opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), concluded months of discussions about unifying on Tuesday.

This was made known in a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the discussions among the coalition leaders.

According to the report, the coalition movement has agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political party to achieve its mission.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been officially announced, however, could not provide details on who will be the coalition’s presidential candidate or the power-sharing agreement.

The platform also quoted the spokespersons for the PDP and Labour Party to have said their respective candidates were free to engage in discussions about uniting, but the discussions didn’t involve the merging of the political parties.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has opined that his involvement in the coalition ahead of the 2027 elections is focused on the fight against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.

Obi made this known while responding to a question regarding reports of striking a one-term deal with the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to serve as his Vice President in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reported that multiple sources who spoke to Punch said the proposal was made earlier this year during a meeting between Atiku and Obi in the United Kingdom.

The insiders disclosed that Atiku has committed to serving a single four-year term, and Obi has agreed to be the former VP’s running mate.

However, Peter Obi, speaking at an event in Kubwa on Monday, during a donation to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, neither confirmed nor denied striking a deal with Atiku.

Peter Obi expressed his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

He said, “You can make of the report what you want, but I’m in a coalition against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.”