APC Might Inject Viruses Into The SDP To Create Crisis – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of infiltrating opposition parties to sow seeds of discord.

He lamented that the APC might make an attempt to destabilise the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which he recently joined.

Speaking in a recent interview, El-Rufai stated that SDP has become a beacon of hope for citizens disillusioned with Nigeria’s two dominant political parties.

He said, “So there has been an influx [of members], but as part of that influx, we also expect that the sitting government and ruling party will try to inject viruses into the party to create crisis — as it has done, or they have done, in the Labour Party, NNPP, and PDP.

“Since I joined the Social Democratic Party on 10 March, I have been gratified by the reception of Nigerians and love expressed for the party.

“It seems clear to me that most Nigerians have lost hope in both the APC and PDP and are looking for a credible alternative.”

He attributed this growing confidence to the SDP’s legacy and the calibre of individuals recently joining its ranks.

El-Rufai added that the party has taken preventive steps to avoid internal crises by ensuring only credible individuals are placed in leadership roles.

“We’ve worked hard to prevent crisis in the party by being thorough and carrying out due diligence with regards to those that will be entrusted with the leadership of the SDP,” he said.