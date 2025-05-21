2027 Coalition: We Held A Very Important Meeting At 8pm To Ensure President Tinubu Goes Back To Lagos – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, disclosed that the coalition movement towards the 2027 elections remains fully on course.

The former Governor, who spoke on Wednesday at the Arewa TechFest in Katsina, revealed that the coalition movement held a very important meeting on Tuesday night as part of efforts towards unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 elections.

He added jokingly that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, would be retained because he is doing a good job.

“Our entire team came to Katsina yesterday, not only to work with the Katsina State government to carry out the preparation for this event, but they had to come because yesterday at 8 PM, there was a very important meeting of the coalition we’re putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos. Thought we will still keep Bosun Tijani, we will still keep the minister because he is doing good work,” El-Rufai said.

Naija News reports that the disclosure comes a few hours after this platform reported that top opposition leaders in Nigeria have reportedly concluded discussions on a coalition for the 2027 presidential election targeted at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

It is understood that foremost opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), concluded months of discussions about unifying on Tuesday.

This was made known in a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the discussions among the coalition leaders.

According to the report, the coalition movement has agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political party to achieve its mission.