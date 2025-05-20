Sanusi Makes Historic Appointment, Turbans Ganduje’s Nephew As Village Head

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has turbaned Jamilu Sani Umar, a nephew of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the new village head of Ganduje in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area.

Jamilu is the son of Ganduje’s late younger brother, Mallam Sani Umar Ganduje.

Recall that Sanusi and Ganduje have previously been at loggerheads following the dethronement of the Emir in 2020 during Ganduje’s administration.

However, the emir was reinstated in 2023 after a change in the political leadership of the state.

The turbaning, which took place last Wednesday at the Kofar Kudu Palace, drew a large crowd from the Ganduje community, many of whom used the occasion to reaffirm their loyalty to the Emir of Kano.

A close aide to the Emir, Muhammad Dallatu, told Punch that the event was both traditional and strategic. He stated that the appointment was approved after a thorough consultation with the district head and elders from the Ganduje family

“Yes, Jamilu Sani Umar has been turbaned as the new village head of Ganduje. The appointment was approved after a thorough consultation with the district head and elders from the Ganduje family,” Dallatu said.

While the decision has generated wide discussions across Kano’s traditional and political spheres, Dallatu emphasised that the process was rooted in custom and the suitability of the appointee.

“Jamilu was selected based on his qualifications and acceptance by the community. The Emirate consulted widely, including with members of the Ganduje family, before the final decision was made,” he explained.

Asked whether former Governor Ganduje had any involvement in the appointment, Dallatu stated, “He didn’t get involved or speak about it. We can’t say whether he approved of it or disapproved of it.”