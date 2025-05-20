Pro-Wike PDP Threatens To Expel Gov Diri Over Member’s Arrest

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged Governor Douye Diri to order the release of one of its members, Awudumu Reigneth or face expulsion from the party.

Naija News understands that Reigneth, a social media influencer and political activist, was arrested following a petition over her social media post alleging that Governor Diri was responsible for the shooting at the inauguration of the NEW Associates, a pro-Wike political group, last month.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued by its acting Publicity Secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, the pro-Wike PDP faction condemned the activist’s arrest.

They subsequently demanded her immediate release, warning that they would not stand by and watch the rights of their member being trampled on.

The statement reads, “We will not stand idly by as the fundamental rights of our members, and indeed, Bayelsans, are trampled upon. We urge Governor Diri to immediately retrace his steps. Failure to heed our call for the release of Miss Awudumu will compel us to escalate our actions, including considering the options of expelling him from our party.”

The group also alleged that the arrest was politically motivated due to Reigneth’s affiliation with the NEW Associates, a grassroots political structure supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and loyal to Wike.

They accused the Diri administration of targeting members of the group and attempting to destroy the PDP in Bayelsa ahead of the governor’s alleged plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

“She serves as the Director General of the NEW Media Team of the NEW Associates. These anti-democratic credentials of Governor Diri are becoming a concern to the PDP in Bayelsa State. Governor Diri is working hard to destroy and kill the PDP in Bayelsa State ahead of his planned defection to the APC, which we are aware is already concluded,” the group stated.

The group accused Diri of being dictatorial and suppressing dissenting voices, referencing his past decision to sack 27 aides from Bayelsa East Senatorial District and the earlier arrest of social commentator John Idumange as part of what it described as a pattern of targeted repression.

They called on civil society organisations, advocacy groups, and the public to join them in demanding Reigneth’s release and upholding democratic values in the state.