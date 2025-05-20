Peter Obi To Formally Declare 2027 Presidential Bid, New Party As Atiku Plots Defection To ADC

Amid deepening political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, fresh indications suggest that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is preparing to re-contest for Nigeria’s top office — but this time, with no intention of playing a secondary role.

Naija News understands that this development follows failed coalition talks between Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose team had reportedly proposed that Obi serve as his running mate, a role he played in 2019 under the PDP.

Multiple high-level sources confirmed to The Guardian that Obi is set to officially declare his 2027 presidential ambition in the coming days and may also unveil a new political platform.

This comes amid reports that Atiku is now in advanced negotiations to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with key support from former CPC loyalists like Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Malami.

According to insiders, the former vice president has reached an understanding with the party, with plans to potentially run under its banner if coalition talks with Obi remain stalled.

Founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Chekwas Okorie disclosed that the South-East and the Obidient Movement would strongly reject any deal that places Obi in a subordinate role, noting that the movement now sees Obi as a front-runner, not a deputy.

He disclosed that Obi is poised to make his declaration public within the week .

“I am in a position to know. Peter Obi will not run as anyone’s running mate. He led his team in a three-day meeting with Atiku’s team, and they could not agree on the vice-presidential offer being speculated in the media,” Okorie said.

“Obi has achieved a level of political mileage that cannot be subsumed under another candidate. Within the week, he will present himself as a presidential contender and may unveil the party platform he intends to use.”

Okorie also hinted at a broader political shakeup, revealing that the ADC may soon witness a leadership change as part of the arrangement with Atiku.

“The new ADC will include a substantial part of the old CPC network. This is shaping up into a three-horse race for 2027,” he noted.

When The Guardian contacted, ADC’s national chairman, Chief Nwosu, confirmed that the party has been approached by several politicians but declined to disclose specifics regarding Atiku’s presidential ambition.

He affirmed that the party’s primary and national convention would determine its standard-bearer for the 2027 polls.

Both Obi’s team and Atiku’s camp have since denied any running mate arrangement, calling such reports “speculative” and “the work of fifth columnists.” Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media aide, confirmed that talks are ongoing with various opposition leaders to form a broader coalition but insisted that power lies with the people.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Obi clarified: “The only coalition I’m in is the coalition against hunger, poverty, and poor education. Politics for me is not about position — it’s about doing the right thing.”

The 2023 elections saw Obi galvanize millions of Nigerian youths and urban voters, especially in the South-East and South-South, raising expectations that he will again mount a serious challenge in 2027.