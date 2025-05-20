Crude Oil Spill Devastates Oshika Community In Rivers State

A fresh crude oil spill has wreaked havoc on the Oshika community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, causing widespread environmental damage.

Naija News gathered that the spill, which occurred on Monday, has destroyed farmlands and polluted local water bodies, including the Wome River.

The spill originated from a pipeline right-of-way operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the new operator overseeing facilities previously managed by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and environmental advocates who are calling for urgent action.

An environmentalist and Executive Director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, Fyneface Dumnamene, attributed the spill to third-party interference.

Speaking in a statement issued on Monday, Dumnamene explained that the spill was first reported by members of the center’s youth volunteer network under the One Million Youth Volunteers Network of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters in the Niger Delta. The volunteers are also part of the Crude Oil Spill Alert System.

According to the statement, “The spillage was noticed in the early hours of Monday, May 19, in the Oshika community, along a pipeline operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd. The volunteers alleged that the spill was caused by third-party interference.”

Dumnamene has called on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to launch an immediate investigation into the incident and ensure accountability under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“The Advocacy Centre calls on NOSDRA to carry out a timely joint investigation visit to the site and invoke relevant sections of the PIA to hold those responsible accountable,” Dumnamene said.

He also stressed the need for immediate action to clamp the spill point and mitigate its environmental impact.

The environmentalist highlighted the importance of clamping the spill point promptly to reduce further damage to the local ecosystem.

“Immediate clamping of the spill point is necessary to mitigate environmental damage and protect the flora and fauna in the area,” he added.