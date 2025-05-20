APC Woos Fintiri, Eno, Others Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Negotiations between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition governors have escalated, ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, with the APC offering high-stakes positions to sway key figures into its fold.

Naija News reports that this development has sparked anxiety within the ranks of opposition parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Multiple sources within the APC and opposition parties confirmed to Punch that former governors are being promised ministerial positions, while current governors are being offered the opportunity to influence the selection of their successors and nominate National Assembly candidates.

Unsettled by these overtures, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned opposition leaders that aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid amounts to endorsing failure.

He has urged them to back his coalition instead, with the goal of unseating the APC-led Federal Government.

PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, and NNPP’s Ladipo Johnson both confirmed that their members are facing increasing pressure to join the APC, with claims that state power is being used to coerce defections.

In response, the APC’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, dismissed the allegations, asserting that Nigerians are willingly joining the APC, which they claim is committed to safeguarding their interests.

The opposition parties, including the PDP, NNPP, and LP, have been grappling with internal crises, leading to the defection of several high-profile figures to the APC.

On April 23, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his predecessor and PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, joined the APC. Similarly, Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, after endorsing Tinubu for a second term, hinted on April 29 that he might soon leave the PDP.

Sources who spoke with Punch revealed that former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, had informed his loyalists that Governor Eno had already left the PDP, citing concerns about losing the 2027 election due to federal influence.

During a recent meeting of PDP governors and ex-governors in Abuja, Udom confirmed that Eno had joined the APC.

A source at the last PDP governors and ex-governors meeting in Abuja, said, “When Udom was speaking, he was asked about the Akwa Ibom State Governor, and he confirmed that the governor had left the PDP. He said the serving and former governors should proceed with their plans without Eno. He confirmed that the Akwa Ibom State governor had joined the APC out of fear of losing the 2027 election due to federal influence. Udom stated that Eno will make his departure official soon, but he himself will not leave the PDP.”

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), also publicly endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Fintiri And Other Governors Being Wooed

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, is another opposition figure being courted by the APC.

Sources told The PUNCH that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, held a private meeting with Fintiri in Yola last week, discussing potential defection to the APC.

Fintiri was reportedly offered the chance to choose his successor and select National Assembly candidates, while also being promised a ministerial or senatorial position in 2027.

Multiple sources close to the meeting told Punch on anonymity that the closed-door discussion was centred on getting Fintiri and his cabinet members to defect to the APC.

The source said, “The governor was offered a chance to produce his successor and to nominate candidates for National Assembly members. He is also to choose to be a minister or a senator in 2027,”

The meeting, which lasted over four hours, raised eyebrows, as no details were made public afterwards. Fintiri’s spokesperson declined to comment on the agenda of the meeting, citing its closed-door nature.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa State Governor, Wonosikou Humwashi, speaking on the agenda of the meeting, he said, “I can’t say anything about the meeting, because I was not part of the meeting; it was a closed-door meeting, so I cannot say what exactly happened at the meeting.”

Reports also indicate that prominent NNPP figures, such as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, are quietly supporting Tinubu’s 2027 ambition, further complicating the political landscape for opposition parties.

The wave of defections has extended to the National Assembly, where several lawmakers have shifted allegiance to the ruling APC. Since July 2023, at least 38 lawmakers, including 8 senators and 30 House members, have joined the APC, solidifying its dominance in both chambers.

Among the notable defectors are PDP lawmakers like Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, Salisu Koko, Amos Magaji, and Ned Nwoko, as well as LP members such as Senators Ezenwa Onyewuchi and Reps Esosa Iyawe, Chinedu Okere, and Mathew Donatus.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele justified the defection of federal lawmakers from Kebbi State to the APC, stating that the ruling party is “now running a government of national unity.” He added that President Tinubu did not coerce any members of opposition parties to join the APC.

As the 2027 election draws nearer, more defections and endorsements of President Tinubu are expected. Sources indicate that defections are often motivated by promises of political appointments, re-election opportunities, and other advantages.