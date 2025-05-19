Zamfara: ‘Publish List Of Beneficiaries’ – APC Tackles Gov Lawal Over Claims Of Treating Bandit Victims

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Dauda Lawal to publicly reveal the identities of banditry victims who have received complimentary medical care under his administration.

Naija News reports that the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, characterised the governor’s assertions of providing free medical assistance to victims as unfounded and deceptive.

Governor Lawal previously claimed that his administration is dedicated to fighting banditry by offering free medical support to those impacted by such violence.

However, the opposition party contends that there is a lack of substantial evidence to back this assertion.

The APC maintained that if these claims were accurate, the state government ought to be able to furnish records that include the names, locations, incidents, and expenses related to the treatment of these victims.

Furthermore, the party accused Governor Lawal of not delivering on his 2023 campaign promise to eradicate banditry within the first two months of his tenure.

Instead, the APC noted that the security situation has deteriorated, leaving the people of Zamfara in a state of fear.

They pointed out that numerous communities continue to endure frequent attacks while the governor is reportedly occupied with travel and personal leisure.

The APC raised concerns regarding how victims residing in remote regions distant from Gusau, the state capital, can obtain free medical treatment when the healthcare facilities cited, such as the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, are not readily accessible to numerous rural inhabitants.

The opposition party further asserted that if the government genuinely supported the treatment of gunshot victims, there should be payment vouchers, receipts, or official documentation to substantiate this claim.

Furthermore, the party urged journalists to investigate the hospitals to confirm the governor’s assertions instead of depending on what it referred to as ‘fabricated’ statements.

The APC insisted that Governor Lawal or the healthcare institutions disclose a comprehensive list of beneficiaries, including their names, local government areas, villages, and the specific dates of the incidents.

The party concluded by demanding an apology from Governor Lawal for what it characterised as misleading the public and encouraged him to adopt a more genuine approach in addressing security matters.

Additionally, it advised the governor to collaborate with relevant stakeholders if he is earnest about tackling the escalating insecurity in Zamfara, or to refrain from making what it termed ’embarrassing statements.’