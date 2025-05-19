Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 19th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 19th May, 2025

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, commended the humility of Pope Leo XIV.

Tinubu said the humility of the new Pope and his history with Nigeria serve as a reminder of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.

He also affirmed the commitment of Nigeria as a nation to promoting peace, unity and progress across the world without bias for race or religious belief.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the submissions in a post via his 𝕏 account shortly after his meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

He also prayed for God’s guidance for the new leader of the Catholic church worldwide.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has called on the House of Representatives to incorporate key recommendations from the Uwais Report to encourage widespread electoral participation in Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu commended the lower chamber of the National Assembly for acknowledging public concern over low voter turnout—a trend he says weakens electoral legitimacy, judicial credibility, and democratic institutions at large.

However, the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria voiced strong opposition to enacting laws that unfairly target citizens already disadvantaged by electoral irregularities.

He emphasised that the majority of Nigerians have suffered from manipulated elections, compromised judicial rulings, and the poor governance that follows.

According to him, penalising these same individuals for disengaging from the electoral process would amount to a double injustice.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly coerced the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, into joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following months of intense political pressure, institutional intimidation, and strategic coercion.

Naija News learnt that the objective of the latest development is to consolidate power, neutralise political threats, and ensure that Tinubu coast to victory in the 2027 election with minimal resistance.

According to SaharaReporters, sources familiar with the situation describe the pressure mounted on Governor Fubara as unprecedented and deeply troubling in Nigeria’s democratic history.

According to the source, the turning point came during a high-level secret negotiation between Fubara and Tinubu in London.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face encounter between Tinubu and Fubara since the President declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and removed Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, from office.

The source added that as part of the terms, the embattled Governor would be reinstated, albeit under strict conditions, with control of Rivers State’s resources now shared or closely monitored by the ruling party’s power brokers.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two octogenarians—80-year-old Ayuba Ashiru and 82-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday—alongside her daughter, 32-year-old Chisom Uchechi, in a series of operations targeting drug traffickers nationwide.

Naija News reports that these arrests coincided with major interceptions of illicit opioids valued at over ₦3.2 billion at seaports in Lagos and Rivers states.

According to a statement released on Sunday, 18th May 2025, by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Ayuba, a repeat offender previously jailed for drug-related crimes between 2014 and 2024, was taken into custody once again.

NDLEA operatives apprehended him on Wednesday, 14th May at Barazana Street in Dogarawa, Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State. Seized from him were 2.3 kilograms of skunk neatly packed in nylons and paper, ready for street-level distribution. He reportedly confessed to having been involved in the illegal drug trade for 46 years.

In a similar operation in Abia State on Saturday, 17th May, NDLEA agents stormed the residence of Mrs Uloma Uchechi Sunday in Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village. The raid led to the recovery of methamphetamine, tramadol, skunk, and ₦130,600 in cash. She admitted to running the business with her daughter, Chisom, following the death of her son who had initially started the illicit operation.

At the Onne Port in Rivers State, NDLEA operatives, working alongside Customs and other security officials, uncovered three million pills of tapentadol and carisoprodol Royal 225mg. The illicit pharmaceuticals, valued at ₦2.1 billion, were hidden inside a container flagged by intelligence and examined on Wednesday, 14th May.

The Nigerian Army has eliminated a strong ally of the wanted terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, known as Alhaji Shaudo Alku.

According to a statement from the Army, Alku was killed in an airstrike carried out by the air component of Operation Fasan Yama on Sunday, May 18.

Naija News reports the insurgent was killed in an airstrike which targeted terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

The statement added that several other terrorist commanders were also killed in the airstrike.

A wanted kidnapper identified as Yahaya Zango, who resided at Paikon -Kore in the Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been arrested by security operatives.

Naija News learnt that Zango was reportedly arrested on Sunday at the hajj camp in Abuja, during a screening of pilgrims who were preparing to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

A security source at the camp, who confirmed the arrest to Daily Trust, said security agencies had declared Zango wanted, following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings.

He said the suspect presented his passport alongside other Muslim contingents from Abuja who were on their way to observe this year’s hajj.

According to the security source, the suspect had been on the run after security launched a manhunt for him.

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s triumphant 2024-2025 season, helping the club secure the Turkish Süper Lig title after a commanding 3-0 victory over Kayserispor.

In a high-stakes fixture that confirmed Galatasaray as league champions earlier today, May 18, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a clinical finish, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Berkan Arslan Yılmaz doubled the lead just three minutes later, and veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera sealed the win with a penalty in the 89th minute, marking a rare goal from the spot for the Uruguayan.

The win capped off an extraordinary campaign for Galatasaray, who finished the season with 28 wins, 5 draws, and just 1 loss from 34 matches—earning 89 points and outpacing their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe, by seven points.

Osimhen’s arrival this season was a game-changer for the Istanbul giants. The 25-year-old forward featured in 29 of 31 possible league matches, scoring 25 goals and contributing five assists.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have secured a third-place finish at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025.

The Flying Eagles recorded a 4-1 win in a penalty shootout against the tournament hosts, Egypt, on Sunday, May 18.

The third-place match, held at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, was evenly contested, ending 1-1 after regular time.

With no extra time in this playoff fixture, the outcome was determined by penalties, where the Flying Eagles displayed remarkable composure, earning their fifth bronze medal in U-20 AFCON history.

Both teams entered the match keen to end the tournament positively after narrowly missing a chance to compete in the final.

Newcastle United‘s hopes of securing a top-five finish in the Premier League were dealt a major blow following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The crucial match was decided by a single goal from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who found the net in the 55th minute.

Despite several efforts from the Magpies to equalise, Arsenal held firm defensively to secure all three points in front of their home crowd.

The result leaves Newcastle United in third place with 66 points after 37 matches, but their position is now precarious.

Chelsea and Aston Villa, who also sit on 66 points, trail them only on goal difference. Both clubs have one match remaining to leapfrog Newcastle, depending on final-day results.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tina Mba, has stated that actors who believe they must always play lead roles in a movie to remain relevant are small-minded.

Speaking on Lights, Camera, It’s Your Turn, a show hosted by fellow actress Tope Olowoniyan, the veteran described such line of thoughts as a sign of ignorance.

The thespian challenged the notion that playing supporting roles is a downgrade.

She said, “Sometimes an actor believes that because they have played lead, they must continue to play lead in every film. That is delusional.

“There are characters and roles for everyone. That one plays a supporting actor does not make one less. It is an uneducated actor that thinks playing lead is the ultimate.”

Mba, revered for her depth and versatility, stressed that every role contributes meaningfully to storytelling. She referenced the iconic Hollywood film Pretty Woman as an example of how even minor characters can have major impact.

Reacting to actors who insist on always being in the spotlight, she added, “If they have that luck, I wish them well. Personally, I believe there are no small roles but small actors.”

