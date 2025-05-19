Tinubu Hasn’t Done Anything In North West To Deserve Second Term – Sani

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Kaduna State, Umar Sani, has slammed North West All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second tenure.

Sani said President Tinubu has not done anything for the geo-political zone to deserve the region’s vote in 2027.

Naija News reported that APC North West stakeholders, including APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, all APC’s governors in the zone, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, among others, on Friday, endorsed the President for 2027.

In a statement on Saturday, the former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo said the decision of the APC’s stakeholders in North West showed weakness, desperation, and fear of upcoming electoral challenges.

He countered claims that the President gave the region substantial positions in his government.

He said most of the positions occupied by politicians from the region were constitutional rights and not out of Tinubu’s favour.

The 2019 PDP presidential Campaign organization spokesman noted that the region languishes in infrastructural decay and insecurity under Tinubu’s administration.

It read: “The endorsement of President Tinubu by the North-West APC, while politically expedient, lacks substantive justification. Claiming success based on the number of ministers and National Assembly positions is fundamentally flawed. The appointment of 12 ministers is a constitutional requirement per Section 147(3) of the 1999 Constitution, necessitating representation from each state in the Federal Executive Council. This should not be hailed as an achievement but recognized as a basic expectation.

“Furthermore, these appointments have failed to deliver tangible benefits for the North-West. Despite having more ministers, the region is relegated to less influential portfolios. The South-West, with only six states but 10 ministers, controls critical economic ministries such as Finance (Wale Edun), Mines and Steel (Henry Dele Alake), Power (Adebayo Adelabu), Communications and Digital Economy (Bosun Tijjani, Blue Economy (Gbenga Oyetola), and Interior (Tunji-Ojo), alongside the CBN governor. These positions are vital for driving infrastructural development, attracting investment, and creating jobs, while most ministers from the North-West occupy peripheral roles that have minimal impact on the region’s advancement.

“The notion of holding ‘key National Assembly positions’ also falls short. Assignments like Speaker and Deputy Senate President are distributed among regions based on political zoning and legislative agreements. These are not perks; they are rights, yet they have not translated into meaningful policy influence or budget allocations prioritizing the North-West.

“The stark reality is that the North-West languishes in terms of infrastructure, plagued by deplorable roads, inadequate healthcare, underfunded education, and rampant insecurity. Political appointments without strategic economic empowerment are utterly insufficient. Endorsements cannot obscure these ongoing deficiencies. Stakeholders must demand real development, not mere political optics. Without equitable access to significant portfolios, robust infrastructure investment, and inclusive governance practices, the North-West will remain politically significant but continue to face systemic economic marginalization. Now is the time for action, not complacency.”