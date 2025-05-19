Tinubu Has My Respect – Utomi Applauds President In Viral Video

Former presidential candidate Pat Utomi has been spotted in a viral video praising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall the Department of State Service (DSS) recently announced that it had sued Utomi for establishing a shadow government.

Utomi had claimed that the shadow government would offer alternatives to the administration’s policies.

The politician has been highly critical of the Tinubu administration.

However, speaking in the viral video, Utomi praised and declared his respect for Tinubu

The political economist could be heard saying, “The gentleman has my respect. What happened to Lagos was that it got a fellow called Bola Tinubu to be governor in 1999.”

The Labour Party leader stated that when Tinubu was elected governor, he sought him out to join his transition team, which consisted of experts from various fields.

He emphasised that he (Utomi) was a vital resource during the retreats for the upcoming cabinet members.

He stated that when the administration was eventually formed, he continued serving as a resource at its quarterly retreats.

“Everything that is happening in Lagos was planned then. That is why my regard and respect for him are extraordinary. I told somebody this story a few days ago,” Utomi stated.

“Why do I think President Bola Tinubu is a leader? You know, in those early days, there was tension. He didn’t get along with his deputy. At one of those retreats in Akodo, despite those tensions, everything was going on smoothly. The deputy was very aggressive in stating her view on things.

“There would be just quiet, and conversations will continue as if nothing…He would either ignore what she said or politely comment on it and move on. Then I said, ‘This is nice…if this fellow can manage these differences so well.”

The Labour Party leader praised the President’s sagacity, “That went on until one day that the governor had something to run to Lagos for. Not long after he left, these women in the cabinet, the Kemi Nelson and co, descended on this woman and tore her to pieces.

“At the moment, it struck me that it is the aura of Bola Tinubu that is keeping this place working. That was the day he won my respect. It is all those plans that have played out now.”

Utomi praised Tinubu’s rare ability to identify talented, high-quality individuals for public office who can effectively fulfil their mandates, explaining that the President deserves credit for the steady growth and development of Lagos State.

He told his interviewer, “They had problems. They had difficult times. There were times when it got too political. He had good judgment to pick a successor. Most of us disagreed. We thought he should pick somebody else. Some of us preferred somebody else. He explained his reasons.

“That successor turned out to do a decent job. And then, again, the next step, we saw wisdom in the choice that was made. So, the gentleman has my respect.”