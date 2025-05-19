Tinubu Flags Off 2025 National Sports Festival In Ogun

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu officially inaugurated the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged the “Gateway Games 2024,” which is taking place in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The opening ceremony took place at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, drawing a large crowd of dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.

President Tinubu was represented at the ceremony by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who echoed the president’s sentiments by urging the participating athletes to compete with integrity and in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

The opening ceremony was graced by notable figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, and state governors such as Charles Soludo of Anambra and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Also in attendance were the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, former Ogun State governors Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, now a senator representing Ogun East, and celebrated former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami, among other esteemed political and sports personalities from across Nigeria.

This year’s festival is anticipated to attract over 10,000 athletes and will run from May 16 to 30, 2025, showcasing a diverse array of sports disciplines.

In his address at the ceremony, President Tinubu highlighted the unifying power of sports in Nigeria, stating that “nothing unites the country like sport.”

He emphasised that his administration acknowledges sports as a vital aspect of Nigerian society, leading to the decision to re-establish a stand-alone National Sports Commission, thereby liberating sports administration from the constraints of political interference and vested interests.

“We want it to thrive, autonomous, innovative, and focused because we recognised its critical role in making the nation healthier, stronger and more united Nigeria,” he said.

He reiterated that sports should be viewed not just as a competition but as a force for national cohesion, bringing together citizens from various backgrounds, united by a shared sense of pride and purpose.

Governor Abiodun praised the opening ceremony, describing it as world-class and reflective of the high standards of Ogun State.

He stated that hosting the National Sports Festival signifies not just an honour for the state but also demonstrates Ogun’s commitment to fostering national development through sports.

“It is not just a sporting event; it is a celebration of our diversity, our unity, and our shared aspiration to build a stronger Nigeria through the power of sport,” he said.