Tension Escalates In Okoloke As Bandits Kill Three, Hold Traditional Ruler Hostage

Tension has reached a boiling point in Okoloke, a community in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, following a deadly attack by suspected bandits on Saturday.

Naija News understands that the assailants, who had previously kidnapped the traditional ruler, Dada James Ogunyanda, killed three individuals while continuing to hold the monarch captive.

Ogunyanda, a revered graded chief in the area, was abducted from his palace early on Thursday. Since then, the assailants have reportedly demanded a ransom, initially seeking ₦100 million for the release of the elderly ruler. During negotiations, however, the amount was allegedly lowered to ₦12 million.

A source close to the negotiations told Channels TV that the kidnappers were informed of the monarch’s frail health and his need for regular medication. The bandits then reportedly instructed that the monarch’s drugs be delivered to a designated location for onward delivery.

Despite this, the violence escalated on Saturday morning. Gunmen, believed to be the same bandits, opened fire on local vigilantes and a telecommunications worker who was inspecting a telecom mast in the area, killing two vigilantes and the telecom staff. The vigilantes had been accompanying the telecom worker to the site when they were ambushed by the armed assailants.

Reacting to the incident, a local resident, Olusegun Iselaye, expressed his grief and outrage on Facebook, condemning the government’s inaction on the growing insecurity in the region.

“We are heartbroken and outraged to report that just days after the kidnapping of our traditional ruler in Okoloke village, Yagba West, we have now lost three more innocent lives to bandit attacks in the very same community,” he wrote.

Iselaye further criticised the lack of a visible police presence and urged the government to take immediate action. He emphasised the failure of the current security strategy, particularly the deployment of soldiers, which has led to extortion and harassment instead of providing safety.

“This senseless violence is unacceptable and underscores the urgent need for effective security measures. The continued inaction on the ground is deeply concerning. This tragedy in Okoloke highlights the critical flaws in the current security strategy in Yagba West,” he said.

The ongoing violence has spurred further calls for a stronger response. “We urgently call on the Kogi State Government to recognise the gravity of this escalating crisis. The continued reliance on the current military deployment is clearly not working and has even created additional problems,” Iselaye added.

In response to the crisis, the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Tosin Olokun, visited the affected community. He reassured residents that efforts were being made to rescue the kidnapped monarch and to address the growing wave of banditry in the area.