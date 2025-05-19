Stop Using Our Name To Launch Attacks Against Tinubu, APC – NNPP Sends Stern Warning To Kwankwaso

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to desist from using its platform to make inflammatory comments against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party apologised to Tinubu and the ruling party, insisting that the statements of the former Kano Governor do not represent the position of the party.

Speaking via a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, the NNPP stated that the party has formally severed ties with Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiya Movement he leads.

Ogini said, “We hereby tender an unreserved apology to President Tinubu and the entire APC family, led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for the unwarranted insults, abuse, and maligning statements issued by Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso should stop parading himself as a member of our party and using the NNPP’s name to launch attacks against the APC and the Presidency.

“He was expelled long ago and should look inwards rather than blame others if his followers are now joining the APC.”

Olaposi emphasised that the NNPP, under the leadership of its founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Boniface Aniebonam, is committed to constructive national development and not to reckless political attacks.

“Dr. Aniebonam has never been known for making reckless statements against constituted authorities in Nigeria,” he noted.

Reiterating that Kwankwaso’s outbursts are his personal opinions, Olaposi said they do not reflect the position of the NNPP.

“The recent attacks on President Tinubu are solely the opinions of Kwankwaso and his expelled group,” he said.