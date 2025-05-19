Real Madrid Tops UEFA Coefficient Rankings, See Top 25

Spanish football giants Real Madrid have claimed the top spot in UEFA’s latest coefficient rankings, cementing their status as Europe’s most consistent club in continental competitions.

According to the coefficient rankings released on UEFA’s official website, Real Madrid lead the chart ahead of the reigning champions Manchester City and German giants Bayern Munich, who occupy second and third positions, respectively.

The rankings, based on club performances in European competitions over the past five seasons, reflect sustained excellence and success on the continental stage.

English clubs saw mixed fortunes in the latest update. Chelsea and Arsenal climbed higher, along with French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, who also moved up compared to the previous standings.

Liverpool, PSG, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Barcelona round out the top ten. Notably, Barcelona, once a regular at the top of the rankings, now sit at 10th, reflecting a dip in European dominance in recent years.

Manchester United and Arsenal, though showing improvement, remain outside the top 10. The Premier League duo are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

Other notable inclusions in the top 25 include Bayer Leverkusen (13th), Atletico Madrid (14th), Benfica (15th), and Juventus (22nd), with Scottish side Rangers completing the list at 25th.

The UEFA coefficient rankings are crucial for determining seeding in European competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League. Clubs with higher rankings are given favourable placements in draws, giving them a competitive edge in group stages and knockout rounds.

Below are the top 25 clubs in Europe according to the latest UEFA Coefficient Rankings

1. Real Madrid

2. Manchester City

3. Bayern Munich

4. Liverpool

5. Paris Saint-Germain

6. Inter Milan

7. Chelsea

8. Borussia Dortmund

9. Roma

10. Barcelona

11. Manchester United

12. Arsenal

13. Bayer Leverkusen

14. Atletico Madrid

15. Benfica

16. Atalanta

17. Villarreal

18. Porto

19. AC Milan

20. RB Leipzig

21. Lazio

22. Juventus

23. Frankfurt

24. Club Brugge

25. Rangers