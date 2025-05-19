PDP Lawmaker Resigns As Edo House Of Assembly Deputy Speaker

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, representing Esan North East II, Maria Oligbi-Edeko, has voluntarily resigned her position as the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Oligbi-Edeko, who was elected Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly on June 16, 2023, resigned due to the minority status of the PDP in the Assembly.

In her resignation speech on Monday during the plenary, Oligbi-Edeko said that she resigned from her position to allow for justice, fairness, and equity for all the constituencies.

She thanked the leaders and members of the PDP for finding her worthy to represent her constituency in the Assembly.

Reacting to the development, the House of Assembly lawmakers praised the former deputy speaker for her unwavering dedication, passion for public service, and the high integrity she consistently demonstrated throughout her tenure.

Many of the lawmakers described her as a committed leader whose contributions left a lasting impact on the legislative process during her tenure as deputy speaker.

Following the resignation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Orhionmwon East, Osamwonyi Atu, has emerged as the new deputy speaker after a unanimous vote by members.

The Majority Leader, Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC-Esan West), moved a motion that all the entitlements due to the deputy speaker’s office should be accorded to Osamwonyi.

The motion was seconded by the minority leader, Charity Airobarueghian (PDP-Ovia North East 1), while other lawmakers supported and adopted the motion.