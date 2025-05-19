Opposition Parties Must Unite To Oust APC In 2027 – Okonkwo

Nollywood Veteran turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has said no opposition political party can on its own kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The former spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign council said the opposition parties and their leaders must unite and form a strong force to defeat APC and its candidate, President Bola Tinubu.

A former chieftain of the APC, Okonkwo, stated that Nigerians deserve a government rooted in integrity and competence and not one focused in power retention.

“The only way to get APC out of power in 2027 is for the opposition to unite. Nigerians deserve a government rooted in integrity, competence, and a commitment to public welfare, not one focused on power retention,” he said.

Speaking with Arise News on Monday, the Nollywood veteran faulted the APC’s North West stakeholders’ endorsement of Tinubu for a second tenure.

According to him, the APC politicians who gathered in Kaduna State on Friday to endorse Tinubu were a group of sycophants.

“It is shameful that at a time when people are being killed, like the 15 people reportedly murdered this morning in Agatu LGA, Benue State, and the Northwest is grappling with the highest rate of out-of-school children and poverty, leaders are preoccupied with elections still two years away.

“Democracy is about the people, not a group of sycophants seeking power for its own sake,” he stated.

Naija News reported that Okonkwo faulted the call for any of the former presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to drop their ambition in the coalition talks.

He said the two politicians should be allowed to contest the primary election if the coalition works. This, he said, would strengthen the winner ahead of the general election.