‘Only One Standing’ – Zulum Reveals Boko Haram On Verge Of Taking Over Borno LG

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Marte Local Government Area, warning that only one town remains unoccupied by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

Naija News reports that the governor, who made the statement on Sunday following a visit to the area, urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to adopt decisive and coordinated strategies to prevent the complete fall of the local government to insurgents.

“Hitherto, Marte Local Government comprised over 300 towns and villages. Now, we have only one left standing. If we cannot maintain this one, then we risk losing the entire LGA,” Zulum said.

Mass Displacement and Urgent Appeal

Zulum disclosed that about 20,000 residents have fled Marte in recent days, seeking refuge in Dikwa.

He warned that such mass displacement could pose long-term security risks, especially as idle youth in displacement camps may become vulnerable to recruitment by terrorists.

“Marte was resettled about four years ago, but in the past three days, it was ransacked and displaced again,” the governor lamented. “Allowing such a huge population to remain in camps is dangerous. We must act swiftly.”

Despite the alarming situation, Zulum noted that his visit to the area, in the company of the Nigerian Army and local security volunteers, has led to some displaced residents returning.

“Alhamdulillah, we returned to Marte yesterday and spent the night there. With support from the Nigerian Army and volunteers, the community has now been resettled for the second time,” he said.

The governor emphasized the need for continuous military presence and proactive engagement to secure the remaining town and prevent further territorial loss to insurgents.

“I am calling on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to act now. We must hold our ground for this one town to remain, otherwise the implications will be dire,” Zulum appealed.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the military and all security agencies in achieving peace and stability in Borno State.

“As governor of Borno State, I will continue to provide all necessary support to our gallant military forces and ensure that peace returns to our communities,” he pledged.

Marte Local Government has long been a flashpoint in the Boko Haram insurgency, given its strategic location in the Lake Chad region.