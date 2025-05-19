Oborevwori: ‘There Is Going To Be An Implosion In Delta APC’ – PDP Chieftain, Ojei

The former Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Civil Society and NGOs, Victor Ojei, has asserted that there will be an implosion in the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of his former principal.

Naija News recalls that Oborevwori, former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently defected to the APC.

In an interview with Punch, Ojei said there is going to be an implosion in APC with the presence of people like former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Ned Nwoko, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and other heavyweights who now align with Oborevwori.

According to him, many politicians are running to the APC because they feel that the party will rig the 2027 election, but they have forgotten that some polls cannot be rigged because the people will revolt.

He said, “Of course, there is going to be an implosion. Yes, they are heavyweights, but they are going to sink under their own weight. The power was given to them by the people of Delta State, who are more than these few names that you just mentioned. Power belongs to the people. There is no politician who can vote himself into power if the people don’t vote for him. The people of Delta State are already tired, and they are going to respond by way of a revolution that will come in the 2027 election through their votes. It won’t be violent. The people will protest with their votes.

“You saw what happened in Lagos State during the 2023 election when the Labour Party members organised themselves. You saw how they exercised their voting rights in Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory. We also saw how members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party organised themselves, voted, and protected their votes in Kano State. Most politicians are running to the APC because they feel that the party will rig the 2027 election, but they forget that there are some elections you cannot rig because the people will revolt.”

Speaking on what informed Okowa’s sudden decision to cross over to APC, Ojei added, “It is so obvious; the immediate past governor, Okowa, has a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He was accused of misappropriating N1.3tn project funds. He’s still under investigation, but we know that the case will not see the light of day because it will be swept under the carpet. Remember that former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, once said if you come over to APC, your sins shall be forgiven. That rule is still in place, and that is why you see some PDP governors singing for President Tinubu and joining the APC. They are doing that in case of unforeseen circumstances. They are running away because of what they have done. They know that they are not innocent; their hands are not clean. That is why they are running, because they don’t want to be held accountable for their actions.”