Nigerians Yearn For Change – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said Nigerians are tired of the poor governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki said the mass registration of Kwara people into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) showed that citizens want a government that will address their hardships.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kwara State stated this on Saturday while commending the party’s registration exercise held on Friday.

He commended Kwara people for defying the harsh weather conditions to partake in the registration exercise.

He urged other citizens of the state to register with the party to ensure it reclaims victory from the ruling party and deliver good governance.

It read: “As the People’s Democratic Party membership registration got underway, thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds showed up – braving the relentless rain to stand in line, waiting patiently to be part of something bigger than themselves.

“It is easy to overlook these moments, but what struck me was not just the numbers, but the story behind them: people are collectively yearning for change and for a future that looks different from the governance that they are experiencing today.

“What this reveals is a simple truth: real change does not happen overnight. It is the sum of small acts. It is the story of ordinary people making a choice to engage, to participate and to register their belief in a better Kwara.

“This registration process is an invitation to become part of a larger, people-centred narrative that is still being written.

“So, if you feel that pull, that call toward something greater, take action today by visiting your ward registration centre. Become part of the change.

“A better future for Kwara State is not just something that we should aspire to casually; we must all take action, today.”